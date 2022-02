An investigation is underway after police found an unknown woman in Delaware River

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate an unknown woman’s death after finding her dead in the Delaware River Tuesday.

It happened near 7 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 3:37 pm.

According to police, a woman in her late 20’s or early 30’s was found floating in the Delaware River. Medics at the scene pronounced the woman dead at 4:03 pm.

The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, police say no arrests have been made.

Twitter: @Louallendoc

Email: dlouallen@phl17.com