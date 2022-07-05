Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a morning homicide in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of Magee Avenue around 7:43 am Tuesday.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face, torso, and arm by an unknown shooter. Medics transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by doctors at 8:02 am.

READ MORE: 4th of July shootings in Philadelphia

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.