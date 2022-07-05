Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was shot and killed by an unknown shooter in North Philadelphia Monday.

The incident happened on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue around 4:46 am.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was shot in the chest and left arm. Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:01 am by doctors.

The victim was later identified as Lauren Gennello, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.