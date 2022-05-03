Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man and woman for their involvement in a robbery in Philadelphia’s Old City section.

The incident happened on April 21, 2022, at the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 6:00 am.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was standing on Chestnut Street when a dark green SUV pulled in front of him. Police say a man exited the SUV armed with a handgun demanding the victim’s belongings.

The victim gave the suspect his wallet, iPhone 10, keys, and carry bag, police say. The suspect got back into the vehicle where an unknown woman was the driver. The suspects was last seen on Chestnut Street toward 3rd Street.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

