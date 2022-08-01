Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen early Monday morning.

Police say 33-year-old Brittany Bryant was last seen on the 3100 block of tasker Street around 3:46 am.

Bryant was last seen wearing a multicolored tank top and black pants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Bryant.