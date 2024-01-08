Philadelphia Police are investigating a disturbing incident where a woman was found unresponsive after being impaled by a gate near the Philadelphia sports complex.

According to Philadelphia Police, the woman was found unresponsive and hanging from an iron gate outside of the South Philadelphia sports bar, ‘Xfinity Live!’.

Police and medics arrived early Saturday morning and transported the 48-year-old woman to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.

The woman had wounds on both legs and feet that officials say were “consistent with the gate”.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, but there is no indication of foul play at this time.