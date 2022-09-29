arrest of Anthony Ruiz Sotelo, 22-year-old, of the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, Camp Hill, PA

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle.

The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday.

According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger at a high rate of speed. They were travelling southbound on Roosevelt Blvd when the car struck a light pole.

The driver pulled the passenger out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police say. Medics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at 2:58 am.

Police say the victim was identified as Izairaliz Espinosa Castro of the 6300 block of Hegerman Street.

On Tuesday, police arrested Anthony Ruiz Sotelo, 22-year-old, of the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, Camp Hill, PA.

Sotelo was charged with Accident Involving Death, Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, REAP, Tampering with Evidence, Unsafe Speed, and Reckless Driving.