Philadelphia (WPHL)- A fatal crash in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park section leaves a woman dead and two others injured, police say.

The incident happened on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue around 8:30 am Sunday.

According to police, a 48-year-old woman was driving a black BMW sedan and struck the rear of a SEPTA bus. Medics transported her to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:42 am, according to police.

The driver of the SEPTA bus and the one passenger onboard were both taken to Lankenau by medics and placed in stable condition.