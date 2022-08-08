Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after being shot six times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of West Oakdale Street around 3:11 pm Sunday.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman was shot twice to each side of her stomach and once to both thighs inside a home on the block.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition by doctors, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.