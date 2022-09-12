Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday.

The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed her in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.