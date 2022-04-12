Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for three men for their involvement in a carjacking in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Sedgley Avenue around 2:55 am.

According to the police, 36-year-old woman, was sitting inside her car on the street when an unknown man dressed in all black approached her. The man opened her driver door and pointed a gun to her head.

The suspect demanded the victim keys and told her to get out of the car, police say. Fear for he life, police say the victim complied.

Police say the suspect entered the driver seat and two additional men enter the passenger seats. The suspects then fled and were last seen west on Sedgley Street towards Ridge Avenue, police say.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

