Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was robbed by two men on May 6, 2022, while she was opening up her North Philadelphia business.

The incident happened on the 3900 block of Fairhill Street around 10:25 am

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was unlocking the doors to her business when two men approached her.

The men grabbed her by the arms and threw her to the ground, police say. Once defenseless, police say the suspects took the victim’s purse from her shoulder.

Police say the victim was transported to Temple hospital to treat injuries sustained from the incident.

Police urge the public to contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

