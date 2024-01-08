A Norristown woman has been arrested for her role in a fatal crash in September 2023 that claimed the life of her 14-month-old son.

Montgomery County authorities announced the arrest of 35-year-old Arbetina Johnson-Lowery for a Homicide by Vehicle–DUI that occurred on September 30, 2023.

Johnson-Lowery has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle–DUI, DUI, Accidents Involving Death While Not Properly Licensed, five counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related charges.

Police say the crash occurred at 2:43 p.m. where a Mazda MPV Minivan had crashed into a stopped SEPTA bus on Old Arch Road and East Johnson Highway.

The 14-month-old baby was found lying on the backseat floorboard suffering from severe injuries. He was transported to Suburban Hospital and then flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died of blunt impact injuries to his head.

Johnson-Lowery was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by medics. She was transported to Abington Hospital with multiple injuries.

The SEPTA bus driver was transported to Einstein-Montgomery Hospital and treated for a knee injury.

When Detectives were investigating the Mazda, they found two empty bottles of Yukon Jack whiskey, a Newport cigarette box containing partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, and a foil packet of cocaine.

Detectives also discovered the child’s car seat in the backseat of the Mazda was not correctly set for the baby’s size.

Surveillance video from the SEPTA bus showed that the bus was traveling westbound on East Johnson Highway when it stopped at a bus stop to load/unload passengers. The Mazda MPV was traveling eastbound on East Johnson Highway at a high rate of speed when it made contact with the rear bumper of a vehicle in front of it, and then crashed into the driver’s side of the SEPTA bus.

Detectives say the Mazda was traveling between 47 and 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

A blood test on Johnson-Lowery’s blood found Bromazolam, which is a drug similar to fentanyl, methamphetamine, metabolites of cocaine, and a small amount of alcohol.

Detectives also found that Johnson-Lowery’s driver’s license had been suspended since September 2018 and the Mazda’s registration had been suspended on January 21, 2023, for insurance cancellation.

Johnson-Lowery turned herself in to police on January 5, 2024, and was arrested with a $500,000 unsecured bail, with a condition of no driving.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 5, 2024.