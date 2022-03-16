Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have two men detained due to a woman being shot in Philadelphia’s Cedarbrook neighborhood.

The incident happened at 2300 block of 77th Avenue Tuesday just after 4 p.m.

Police say an 80-year-old woman was at her home when she was shot in the head. She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by medics, where her status is unknown at this time, police say.

The woman grandson and a friend is in custody, police say. Police recovered the handgun that was believed to have been used in the shooting.