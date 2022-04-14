Woman in critical condition after two men invaded her home in Olney

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating a man who they say shot a woman inside her Olney home.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of East Clarkson Avenue.

Police say a 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were inside their home when they heard a commotion at the back door. The victims were in their basement and tried escaping upstairs, police say.

Two gunmen stopped the victims from running upstairs by firing a gunshot at them. The single gunshot fired struck the woman in the head, police say.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction after firing the gunshot. When officers arrived, the woman was conscious. Police rushed the woman to Einstein Medical Center, where her status was unknown.

Surveillance video obtained by the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigations Group depicts the alleged shooter the day before the incident.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group 215-686-8271if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

