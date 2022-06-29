A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for a man who shot and killed a young woman at Northeast Philadelphia bar.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the 2400 block of Welsh Road around 11:41 pm.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the head at Philly Bar & Restaurant. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 3:26 am by doctors.

The victim was at the establishment with her friends who identified the suspect as a man, police say.

No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered.