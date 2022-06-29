Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for a man who shot and killed a young woman at Northeast Philadelphia bar.
The incident happened on Tuesday at the 2400 block of Welsh Road around 11:41 pm.
According to police, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the head at Philly Bar & Restaurant. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 3:26 am by doctors.
The victim was at the establishment with her friends who identified the suspect as a man, police say.
No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered.