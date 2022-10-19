Posted: Oct 19, 2022 / 09:52 AM EDT Updated: Oct 19, 2022 / 09:52 AM EDT SHARE Without A Cue Productions is presenting a new show at Counter Culture opening October 28, 2022. “Phriends” is an interactive murder mystery show unique to Philadelphia set in the 90’s era. Grab your tickets and a cocktail from Pops McCann Whiskey while you’re there! Visit https://redrum.live/product/phriends/ for ticket information. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction