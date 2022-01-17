Philadelphia (WPHL)- A wintry mix that moved through the Philadelphia region Sunday left some icy and slushy conditions on area roadways Monday morning. Despite PennDOT restoring normal speeds on the major roadways, side streets or sidewalks left untreated were left covered in a slushy mix on Monday morning.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian made the trek from Philadelphia to Phoenixville, Chester County. Untreated sidewalks there were a sheet of ice before the sun came up on Monday.

Sundays system started as snow for Philadelphia and its northern and western suburbs, but that precipitation changed over to rain as warm air moved in Sunday night. PHL17 Meteorologist Monica Cryan says some flurries may fall later Monday morning before the storm system pulls out. The next chance for winter weather could be a snow/rain mix Wednesday into Thursday, then temperatures fall for Friday.