The new year is finally here and that means it’s time to start doing fun winter activities!

The start of the season for a popular Philadelphia favorite is finally here! Now through March 5th, Winterfest is open at the Blue Cross RiverRink. This season you can skate all around their NHL sized ice rink, check out fun amusement rides and games, and eat lots of delicious food, such as those from Black Iron BBQ, Chickie’s & Pete’s, and Skellys.

In addition to their cabin and firepit, this year you can rent the brand new Rinkside Lounge! The lounge will give you exclusive rink, and off-rink access. You can find more information about the Lodge here.

Find out more information about Winterfest and buy tickets here.