The winter storm has moved out, but as that snow freezes and temperatures plummet to the teens on Wednesday morning, conditions on the roadway can be dangerous.

The Philadelphia region saw snow on Tuesday after close to two years, finally breaking the measurable snowfall drought.

After the snow turned to freezing rain and temperatures dropped overnight, driving conditions could be dangerous.

On Wednesday, temperatures start in the teens and aren’t expected to leave the 20s, but wind chills can make it feel like single digits.

Many schools across the Philadelphia area have announced cancellations and delays for Wednesday due to the slick roadway and freezing temperatures.

Being outside in bitter temperatures like this can be dangerous.

Here are some tips below for how to prevent hypothermia and frostbite:

It’s crucial to layer up and limit your time outdoors as much as possible.

If you have to drive on the roadways, here are some tips for car safety during the bitter weather:

The School District of Philadelphia announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Friday, there is another chance for snow in the area before the end of the week.