PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) The Philadelphia Wings announced the re-signing of Mitch Jones to a new two-year contract.

Vancouver-native Jones, joined the Philadelphia Wings as a trade in January. Throughout the past season he scored 44 goals and 82 assists for a total of 126 points, ranked second in the National Lacrosse League in assists, ranked third in points scored in the NLL, ranked T-7 in goals, tied for the league lead with 13 power-play goals, and ranked fifth overall in the NLL with 20 power-play assists.

This upcoming 2023 season, Jones will return for his second season with the Wings and 11th overall season playing in the National Lacrosse League.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to extend my contract with the Philadelphia Wings and to spend another season in Philadelphia,” said Jones. “The passionate energy of Wings fans is unmatched and myself along with my teammates are working tirelessly to bring them a championship. I am privileged and proud to wear the W and I look forward to becoming even more involved with the local community.”

Throughout his tenure in the NLL, Jones reached 200 career goals on April 2nd in a game vs. Rochester, 500 career points on April 23rd in a game vs. Albany, and 300 career assists on April 29th in a game vs. Rochester.

“We’re thrilled that Mitch will be with the Wings for the foreseeable future,” said Marc Zamarin, President of the Philadelphia Wings. “Since joining us in January, Mitch has proven to be a leader on the field, in the locker room and in the community. He will play a pivotal role in our pursuit of a championship.”

PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen talked with Mitch Jones about the new deal and what we should expect this upcoming season. Watch the video above.