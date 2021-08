Wawa fans can soon show off their love for the convenience store everywhere they go.

The company is revealing the first-ever pair of Wawa-themed sneakers as part of a collaboration with local sneaker design company Garrixon.

The shoe is a Nike Air Max 90 sneaker that features Wawa graphics and colors, and is wrapped up in a hoagie-inspired shoe box.

Wawa is giving away just ten pairs. You can get your hands on them by entering the “Wawa Run Sweepstakes” on Instagram for a chance to win.