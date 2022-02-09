Camden County (WPHL)- Many people will tell you that opening a new business is challenging. And imagine doing that during the pandemic. As our Jennifer Lewis-Hall reports, a new restaurant in south jersey is seeking to recreate some nostalgia from years past while serving up great food on the menu and a side of jazz, blues, and soul too.

The new owners of Wilson’s Restaurant and Live Music Lounge In Camden County, Mark, and Mame Wilson, believe it’s a recipe for success.

The space was formerly several venues, including the Hi-Nella inn. The Wilsons got the idea to open their venue when they were dating and were looking for venues to go to. Wilson’s is open Wednesday through Sunday and has live music Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays.

“What we wanted to do was to bring back the Lawnside of the 1930’s Black Jazz and entertainment, The Supper Club, The Hit Hat, Mame Wilson said. We wanted to have live entertainment where people didn’t have to go over the bridge or to AC.”