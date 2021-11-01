Will the Eagles continue to run the ball after taming the Detroit Lions on Sunday

Vince Quinn, WIP host/co host, Bell and the Birdmen podcast joins us to discuss Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, Eagles defense, and the Eagles offense.

Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Detroit Lions 44-6 on Sunday. Was the win a foreshadow for things to come or was the Eagles just taking advantage of an now 0-8 team?

Eagles rushed for 256 yards and had 4 rushing touchdowns splitting between Boston Scott and Josh Howard.

Quinn tells us if he thinks the running game that has been missing all year will continue.