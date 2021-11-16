Why shop for a gift when you can make your own with love at Anatolia Art & Craft Studio

There’s a place in our area that’s going help you find tune your art and craft skills that is where our Khiree Stewart is at. Anatolia Arts & Craft Studio is located in Haddonfield, New Jersey and owner Ylvia Asal aka Anatolia will give us first hand look on how she creates her art.

As a multi-disiplinary teaching artist, Ylvia works with a wide array of mediums: sculpture with Clay, wax and fabric (soft sculpture), painting, and textile art such as working with fabric and yarn. Ylvia also gives new insights to nature, people and shapes in her photography.

Her studio is always filled with music she loves, and you will discover that she is a singer, dancer and musician as well. Her greatest passion is ‘making lace’, which is a centuries old technique of creating handmade lace.

A decade ago she began creating one-of-a-kind pieces of wearable art in this age old tradition. She has modernized the look, but stayed true to the techniques she perfected on her own. The result is a beautiful collection celebrating this unique fusion.

Ylvia is always looking for new opportunities to share her ideas and her love of the artsby exhibiting, teaching, participating in and partnering with other artists, communities and cultural organizations.