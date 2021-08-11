Why is Stevie Nicks cancelling all of her performances?

Fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see Stevie Nicks perform live. Nicks has officially cancelled all of her 2021 performances because of COVID-19 concerns. The 73-year-old singer says while she is vaccinated, she is being extremely cautious because of her age. She says her primary goal now is to stay healthy so she can keep performing for the next decade.

