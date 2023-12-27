Attention Whole Foods shoppers, if you recently purchased Frozen Beer-Battered Cod or Pollack Fillets, you may want to check your package.

According to the FDA, Tampa bay fisheries, inc. is voluntarily recalling bags of 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollack and Cod Fillets due to a soy contamination.

The FDA says the contaminated bags have the following information on the packages:

Beer-Battered Pollack filets:

UPC: 9948249803

Lot #: 32508201

Best By Date: 03/07/2025

Beer-Battered Cod fillets:

UPC: 9948248051

Lot#: 32348201

Lot# 32628201

Best By Date: 02/22/2025

Best By Date: 03/19/2025

The FDA warns people who have an allergy or sensitivity to soy to check their products before consuming at the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

At this point, no illnesses have been reported due to this recall.

The affected product has since been removed from store shelves, and those who purchased the product should dispose of it.

The FDA says customers who purchased the recalled product can bring a valid receipt to any Whole Foods Market store for a full refund.