Which stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Before Covid-19 many major chains were open on Thanksgiving day. In 2020 we seen most major chains closed and this year will be the same.

Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving day, according to Parade.com:

A.C. Moore

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale’s

Burlington Coat Factory

Calvin Klein

Century 21

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

JCPPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sierra

Simon malls

Sur La Table

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Trader Joe’s

White House Black Market

Walmart

According to Parade.com these establishments were open last year and more than likely be open this year with some various hours. Check local store for hours:

Dollar General

Kroger

7-Eleven

Starbucks

CVS

Albertsons

Giant

HEB

Hy-Vee

Rite Aid

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Walgreens

Wegmans

Whole Foods