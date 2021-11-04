Which stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Before Covid-19 many major chains were open on Thanksgiving day. In 2020 we seen most major chains closed and this year will be the same.

Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving day, according to Parade.com:

  • A.C. Moore
  • Aldi
  • Ashley Furniture
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Bed, Bath and Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Bloomingdale’s
  • Burlington Coat Factory
  • Calvin Klein
  • Century 21
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Forever 21
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • JCPPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • REI
  • Sierra
  • Simon malls
  • Sur La Table
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • T-Mobile
  • Trader Joe’s
  • White House Black Market
  • Walmart

According to Parade.com these establishments were open last year and more than likely be open this year with some various hours. Check local store for hours:

  • Dollar General
  • Kroger
  • 7-Eleven
  • Starbucks
  • CVS
  • Albertsons 
  • Giant
  • HEB
  • Hy-Vee 
  • Rite Aid
  • Safeway
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Walgreens
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods

