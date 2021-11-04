Which stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Before Covid-19 many major chains were open on Thanksgiving day. In 2020 we seen most major chains closed and this year will be the same.
Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving day, according to Parade.com:
- A.C. Moore
- Aldi
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Bloomingdale’s
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Calvin Klein
- Century 21
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- JCPPenney
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sierra
- Simon malls
- Sur La Table
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- T-Mobile
- Trader Joe’s
- White House Black Market
- Walmart
According to Parade.com these establishments were open last year and more than likely be open this year with some various hours. Check local store for hours:
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- 7-Eleven
- Starbucks
- CVS
- Albertsons
- Giant
- HEB
- Hy-Vee
- Rite Aid
- Safeway
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Walgreens
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods