According to a survey by creditcards.com Gen Z is the best when it comes to tipping during the holiday season. Gen Z-ers are folks born between 1997 and 2021.

51 percent of Gen Z-ers say they give larger tips compared to 48 percent of millennials, 43 percent of Gen X-ers and 42 percent of Boomers.



Since nowadays most service industry workers are Gen Z and Millenials this comes as no surprise and can be seen as Gen Z-ers watching out for their own.