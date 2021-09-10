Where were you on September 11th, 2001? Delaware Valley residents share their stories

September 11th, 2001 is a day engrained in our brains, a moment in history frozen in time.
From the east coast to the west, we all remember what we were doing when this country changed forever.
Watch the stories of a few Delaware Valley residents.
The September 11th terrorist attacks happened 20 years ago. What do you remember about that day?
