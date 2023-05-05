Tomorrow is the Kentucky Derby, and if still looking for a place where you can put on your best fascinator, hat, dress, and suit, here are the best places to watch the Kentucky Derby in and around Philadelphia.

Top Spots in Philadelphia:

Brewerytown Food Hall: Brewerytown Food Hall will host its first-ever Kentucky Derby Day Party.

Catch the game on big screen TVs along with live music, food specials, mint juleps and other surprises.

Kentucky Mules will be $12 (Bourbon, Lime, Mint, Club).

Party starts at 2 p.m.

Figo Ristorante: Figo will host its first Kentucky Derby Day Watch Party.

Watch the game on the new outdoor patio and lounges with outdoor TVs showing the race.

Wear your finest derby hat or fascinator for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

El Camino Real: Start the party early with a Big Hat Brunch

Wear a big hat and get a free mimosa!

Specialty Mint Juleps will be a Pineapple Mint Julep in a Pineapple.

Food specials: Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Burgers.

Top Spot in Bucks County:

Parx Casino: Experience the thrill of racing at the Parx Casino

Free Family Fun from 12pm – 5pm in the Picnic Grove featuring pony rides, moon bounces, face painters, and more.

Live Music by Vinyl Countdown from 1pm – 5pm,

Kentucky Derby food & beverage specials, souvenir merchandise, and much more.

Gates open at 10:00am.

Advance Wagering on the Kentucky Derby will be available beginning Friday, May 5. (Must be 18+ to wager and 21+ to gamble)

Top Spot in Chester County:

Joey Chops: Joey Chops presents Derby Day on their Patio

Derby happy hour 4:00-6:00pm.

Wear your Southern best and enjoy the Derby while sipping $6 Old Forester Mint Juleps

Top Spot in Cape May:

Harry’s Bar & Grille: Kentucky Derby Day Party with food and drink specials inside and outside on the deck.

Derby on the TVs and specials/features from 4:00- 7:00pm

John King will play at the Derby Day after-party from 5:00- 9:00pm.

Come dressed in your Derby Day finest for a chance to win gift cards to Harry’s to use this summer!

Special menu Items: Benedictine Spread Plate- Creamy Cucumber and onion dip served with assorted crackers, baby carrots and celery Fried Green Tomatoes- Corn meal crusted fried green tomatoes with comeback sauce Sandwich Kentucky Hot Browns- Open Faced turkey sandwich with bacon sliced tomatoes and mornay sauce Fried Chicken & Biscuits- 2 Piece buttermilk fried chicken your choice of dark or light meat with honey biscuits and cole slaw Montreal Mule – Absolut Vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime juice, mint Blackberry Mint Julep Margarita – Patron Silver, Lime juice, Simple syrup, Blackberries, Mint Mint Julep – Rabbit Hole Whiskey, simple syrup, Mint



This Saturday, May 6, grab your Derby Hat or Fascinator and head to one of these top spots and watch the Derby with delicious food, drinks, and fun.

