If you celebrate Christmas you probably remember a time when you believed in Santa.
Well, unfortunately, we all know too well that there comes a time when we all realize that Santa isn’t the one putting presents underneath the tree. But at what age, does the magic end?
According to a new study by BetCarolina, the average American child stops believing in Santa when they are 9 years and 1 month old.
Average age by state:
- Texas: 10 years, 5 months
- South Carolina: 10 years, 2 months
- New York: 10 years
- Colorado: 9 years, 6 months
- Wyoming: 9 years, 5 months
- California: 9 years, 5 months
- Louisiana: 9 years, 5 months
- Vermont: 9 years, 4 months
- West Virginia: 9 years, 4 months
- Mississippi: 9 years, 4 months
- Utah: 9 years, 4 months
- South Dakota: 9 years, 4 months
- Rhode Island: 9 years, 4 months
- North Dakota: 9 years, 3 months
- New Mexico: 9 years, 3 months
- Wisconsin: 9 years, 3 months
- New Hampshire: 9 years, 2 months
- Nebraska: 9 years, 2 months
- Montana: 9 years, 1 month
- Massachusetts: 9 years, 1 month
- Maine: 9 years, 1 month
- Kansas: 9 years, 1 month
- Missouri: 9 years, 1 month
- Iowa: 9 years, 1 month
- Michigan: 9 years
- Maryland: 8 years, 11 months
- Idaho: 8 years, 10 months
- Georgia: 8 years, 10 months
- Hawaii: 8 years, 9 months
- Arizona: 8 years, 9 months
- Nevada: 8 years, 9 months
- North Carolina: 8 years, 9 months
- Virginia: 8 years, 9 months
- Tennesee: 8 years, 8 months
- Connecticut: 8 years, 8 months
- Kentucky: 8 years, 8 months
- Delaware: 8 years, 8 months
- Florida: 8 years, 7 months
- Pennsylvania: 8 years, 7 months
- Indiana: 8 years, 7 months
- New Jersey: 8 years, 7 months
- Ohio: 8 years, 6 months
- Illinois: 8 years, 6 months
- Arkansas: 8 years, 6 months
- Alabama: 8 years, 3 months
- Washington: 8 years, 2 months
- Alaska: 8 years, 1 month
- Oklahoma: 8 years
- Minnesota: 7 years, 11 months
- Oregon: 7 years, 6 months
The study also found that between the genders, boys believe in Santa for longer than girls. 31% of boys believe in the Christmas magic until they are 10 years old or older, but only 27% of girls can say the same.
