If you celebrate Christmas you probably remember a time when you believed in Santa.

Well, unfortunately, we all know too well that there comes a time when we all realize that Santa isn’t the one putting presents underneath the tree. But at what age, does the magic end?

According to a new study by BetCarolina, the average American child stops believing in Santa when they are 9 years and 1 month old.

Average age by state:

Texas: 10 years, 5 months

South Carolina: 10 years, 2 months

New York: 10 years

Colorado: 9 years, 6 months

Wyoming: 9 years, 5 months

California: 9 years, 5 months

Louisiana: 9 years, 5 months

Vermont: 9 years, 4 months

West Virginia: 9 years, 4 months

Mississippi: 9 years, 4 months

Utah: 9 years, 4 months

South Dakota: 9 years, 4 months

Rhode Island: 9 years, 4 months

North Dakota: 9 years, 3 months

New Mexico: 9 years, 3 months

Wisconsin: 9 years, 3 months

New Hampshire: 9 years, 2 months

Nebraska: 9 years, 2 months

Montana: 9 years, 1 month

Massachusetts: 9 years, 1 month

Maine: 9 years, 1 month

Kansas: 9 years, 1 month

Missouri: 9 years, 1 month

Iowa: 9 years, 1 month

Michigan: 9 years

Maryland: 8 years, 11 months

Idaho: 8 years, 10 months

Georgia: 8 years, 10 months

Hawaii: 8 years, 9 months

Arizona: 8 years, 9 months

Nevada: 8 years, 9 months

North Carolina: 8 years, 9 months

Virginia: 8 years, 9 months

Tennesee: 8 years, 8 months

Connecticut: 8 years, 8 months

Kentucky: 8 years, 8 months

Delaware: 8 years, 8 months

Florida: 8 years, 7 months

Pennsylvania: 8 years, 7 months

8 years, 7 months Indiana: 8 years, 7 months

New Jersey: 8 years, 7 months

Ohio: 8 years, 6 months

Illinois: 8 years, 6 months

Arkansas: 8 years, 6 months

Alabama: 8 years, 3 months

Washington: 8 years, 2 months

Alaska: 8 years, 1 month

Oklahoma: 8 years

Minnesota: 7 years, 11 months

Oregon: 7 years, 6 months

The study also found that between the genders, boys believe in Santa for longer than girls. 31% of boys believe in the Christmas magic until they are 10 years old or older, but only 27% of girls can say the same.

