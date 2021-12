Before you click on the article--do you have any guesses?

President Joe Biden had the most liked tweet of the year. On January 20th, his inauguration day, he wrote “It’s a new day in America” and got four million likes.

The second most popular tweet of the year was posted by Twitter itself. The company wrote “hello literally everyone” on October 4th. That’s the same day Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down and folks were flocking to Twitter to get their social media fix. That tweet got 3.3 million likes.