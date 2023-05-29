If you’ve ever taken a CrossFit class or been to your local gym on Memorial Day, you’ve probably heard of the Murph Workout Challenge.

If you’ve never heard of it, or want to learn more about it, keep reading, this article will explain what the challenge is and how you can participate.

Why is the Murph Challenge done on Memorial day?

The Murph Challenge honors the life of fallen Navy Seal Lieutenant, Michael Murphy from Patchogue, NY, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005.

Every year on Memorial Day, people do the Murph Challenge to honor the memories and sacrifices of those who served in our armed forces.

What is the Murph challenge and how do you do it?

The Murph consists of the following exercises which are done while wearing a 20 lb. vest:

A one-mile run

100 pull-ups

200 push-ups

300 squats

Another one-mile run

The grueling workout is meant to challenge you not only physically but mentally as well.

Those who are up for the challenge can register on the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation website. Murph Challenge Participants can pay to register, submit their completion times, and then compare with others.

Before taking on the challenge experts recommend a proper warm up to avoid injury, and to drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

Click here for additional information about the Murph Challenge.