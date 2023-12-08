The festival of lights, better known as the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah, has begun. And whether you celebrate the holiday or not, there always tends to be confusion on how to spell the name of the holiday.

Is it Hanukkah, Chanukah, Hannukah, Chanuka, or Hanukah??? Well, the lucky answer is there is no correct way to spell it!

The confusion over the spelling of the words comes from the transliteration from Hebrew to English. But according to the Oxford English Dictionary, there are as many as 24 spellings of the word Hanukkah.

In most cases, Hanukkah begins with an ‘H’ or a “Ch” because, in Hebrew, the word begins with the Hebrew letter “Chet”.

Next comes the question of one ‘N’ or two. In Hebrew, the N sound comes from a single letter, called “Nun”. Most people prefer to write it with just one letter ‘N’ since there is no need for a double ‘N’ sound.

Then we look at how many letter K’s are in the word. In the Hebrew spelling of Hanukkah, the K sound comes from the Hebrew letter “Kaf”. When written in Hebrew, the letter has a dot called a “dagesh” in the middle of the letter, which means that the sound is doubled. When it’s translated to English, the amount of K’s doesn’t fully matter because an extra K or not doesn’t change the way the word sounds.

And finally, do you end the word with an H or not? In Hebrew, Hanukkah is spelled with a final letter called, “Hei”. This letter primarily functions like a silent English H, like in the name Sarah, for example. Again, while the letter doesn’t make a sound, it’s truly up to the writer on whether they want to include a silent letter or not.

According to Chabad.com, the Hebrew word of Hanukkah means “dedication” which is fitting because the holiday commemorates the Maccabees rising against Greek-Syrian rulers to rededicate the Temple of Jerusalem. When the Maccabees went to light the temple’s menorah, they had enough oil to last only a single night. And the story of Hanukkah goes that the little bit of oil that was only supposed to last one night miraculously burned for eight nights.

Every year, those who celebrate and observe Hanukkah light candles on a nine-branched candelabra called a menorah, throughout eight nights.

While every family has their own Hanukkah traditions, many common ones include eating potato pancakes called latkes, eating jelly donuts called sufganiyot, spinning a top called a dreidel and winning gelt, and exchanging gifts.

So whether you celebrate Hanukkah or just want to experience all the fun of eating latkes, sufganiyot, chocolate gelt, and receiving gifts, we hope you have a safe and Happy Hanukkah (however you spell it).