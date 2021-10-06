What age should you schedule your mammogram?

President and Founder of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition Pat Halpin-Murphy talked about the importance of getting your mammogram and early detection.

“The survival rate for breast cancer that’s discovered at an early stage over five years is 99% so the key is to get your mammogram,” said Pat.

Those at average risk should schedule their mammogram at 40 years old. If you have a family history of breast cancer or previous difficulties, you should schedule your mammogram around 30 years old.

“When you call for your scheduled mammogram, ask for a 3D mammogram because it’s much better at detecting if there’s anything there.”

For more information and resources, visit the coalition’s website here.

