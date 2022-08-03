5’7″ tall, 236 lbs., with black and grey hair and brown eyes

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Friday.

Police say 62-year-old Babette Oliver was last seen at her home on the 100 block of North 49th Street around 7:15 pm.

It is unknown what she had on before she disappeared, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Oliver.