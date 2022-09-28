Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is critically injured after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of North Edgewood Street around 1:38 am.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was found by responding officers lying in the doorway with two gunshot wounds to the chest. Medics transported the victim to Lankenau Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.