Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are trying to find the person who shot two men early Friday morning in West Philadelphia, leaving one critically injured.

The incident happened on the 6100 block of Market Street around 1:02 am.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where doctors places him in stable condition.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, police said. Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.