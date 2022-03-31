Philadelphia (WPHL)- A West Philadelphia Charter School was on lockdown after a child discharged a gun inside the school Thursday morning.

The incident happened at West Philadelphia Achievement Charter School on the 6700 block of Callowhill Street at 8:55 am.

Police say an 8-year-old boy brought a gun inside the school and accidentally discharged the weapon inside the schoolyard. The school was placed on lockdown at 8:58 am and was lifted at 9:16 am.

No injuries were reported. Police took the boy into custody and recovered the weapon.