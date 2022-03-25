Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The police responded to a shooting incident at Atlantic & Kensington Avenue around 12:20 am Friday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say, they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where medics pronounced the man dead after 12:51 am, police say. The victim was later identified as Eric Sampson from the unit block of North Farson Street.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.