Philadelphia (WPHL)- West Philadelphia High School is on lockdown after someone threatened to shoot up the school Monday morning.

The incident happened on the 4800 block of Chestnut Street at 11:23 am.

Police say the school’s principal and security placed the school on lockdown. The 18th district police division is on location.

West Philadelphia High School lockdown was lifted at 12:24 pm, police say. There was no shooting at the school.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

