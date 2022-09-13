Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia.

‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.

She was later identified as Tiffany Fletcher from Mill Creek, police said.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.