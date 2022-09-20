Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on September 15, 2022.
Police say 11-year-old Nahki Jones was last seen on the 500 block of South 54th Street around 7:45 pm leaving his home.
It is unknown what Jones was wearing before his disappearance, police said.
Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jones.