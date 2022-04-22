WEST CHESTER, PA– The largest of Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is inviting students, alumni, and the public to its campus this weekend to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

The school, which has more than 17,000 students enrolled, recently ranked highly on the 2022 U.S. News college rankings list for the second consecutive year, at both #10 in Top Public Schools Regional Universities North and #50 Regional Universities North.

University President, Dr. Chris Fiorentino, joined the PHL17 news team to talk about the free events the school is offering for the public to attend to celebrate its 150th year. The school also provided the list below:

FRIDAY EVENING, APRIL 22:

EVENT: Football, Fireworks Display to Celebrate WCU’s 150th Anniversary & More!

LOCATION: Farrell Stadium, 855 South New Street in West Chester (South Campus)

TIME: 6:40 P.M. Students from WCU’s Dub-C Autism Program (D-CAP) Make Personal Presentations to 9 Beloved Faculty & Staff in Celebration of Autism Acceptance Month

2022 Football Recruitment Class Announced

President Fiorentino Opens the Ceremony

Miss WCU Coin Toss National Anthem is Sung by Dub-C Autism Program Student

TIME: 7 P.M. Kickoff & Football Scrimmage

TIME: 8 P.M. Half-time Performances

Youth Cheer Squad Performs

West Chester University Alumni Marching Band Performs with Student Pep Band

Special Needs Touchdown Run

TIME: 9-9:15 P.M. Fireworks Display Lights Up the Sky to Celebrate WCU’s 150th Anniversary!

DATE: SATURDAY AFTERNOON, APRIL 23

EVENT: Community members & families are invited to West Chester University’s campus for lots of FREE hands-on activities to see, hear, touch, & taste as the University “wraps-up” its year-long 150th Anniversary celebration.

LOCATION: *West Chester University, 700 South High Street, West Chester (Events will take place all around campus as indicated in attached.)

FREE EVENTS TAKE PLACE: 1-3 P.M.

JUST SOME OF THE NUMEROUS FREE ACTIVITIES:

Virtual reality, drones & 3D modeling in action at the GIS lab (College of Business and Public Management, Rooms 113, 115 & 117)

Planetarium Show (College of The Sciences and Mathematics, Mather Planetarium)

Dry-Ice Ice Cream Making (College of The Sciences and Mathematics, Chemistry Lab)

Hummus Contest Tastings in the Brand New Food Sensory Lab (The Sciences and Engineering Center & The Commons, Food Sensory Lab, Floor 2)

Respiratory Therapy Students Demonstrate Simulation with High-Tech Mannequins in New High-Fidelity Room (The Sciences and Engineering Center & The Commons, Immersive Learning Center, Floor 1)

Healthy Mobile Food Cart Treats (The Sciences and Engineering Center & The Commons, In Front of the Building)

Art exhibits by Senior Fine Arts Students (E.O. Bull Center/John H. Baker Art Gallery & Swope Music Building/Knauer Art Gallery)

School of Music Ensembles & Soloists (Swope Music Building, Wells School of Music)

The Anatomage Table’s 3D Touch-Sensitive Human Body Visualizations (Francis Harvey Green Library, Ground Floor, Innovation Media Center Showcase)

Interactive Exhibition by Museum Studies Students (Francis Harvey Green Library, Main Floor)

WCU 150: History and Heritage, a special interactive and elaborate exhibition, features artifacts from the post-Civil War era to the roaring 20’s to today. The exhibit has been created and installed by 15 undergraduate and graduate Museum Studies students under the guidance of Michael A. Di Giovine, director of the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology and director of the Museum Studies Program.

Closing 150th Anniversary Ceremony & Presentation of WCU’s Time Capsule: 3 P.M. (On the Academic Quad)

The University’s time capsule will be presented and final elements will be collected

President Fiorentino will officially close the 150th anniversary

The University’s Latin Jazz Band will play and more.