The Westchester based “dadtrepreneurs” (dads + entrepreneurs), Paul Lehmann and Carl Starkey, had one too many family-size recycling trips filled with empty sauce bottles when the idea for AWSM Sauce was born. This is a segment about two local dads who created this sauce and how they say it’s sustainably focused.
- AWSM Sauce debuts with three full-bodied flavors, Ketchup, Honey BBQ and Chesapeake Fire Sauce –– delivering all the taste and none of the waste
- The founders want to, literally, take this generation’s plastic problem off their kid’s plates
- All you need to do to be #AWSM is add water, add powder and shake!