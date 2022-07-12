The Westchester based “dadtrepreneurs” (dads + entrepreneurs), Paul Lehmann and Carl Starkey, had one too many family-size recycling trips filled with empty sauce bottles when the idea for AWSM Sauce was born. This is a segment about two local dads who created this sauce and how they say it’s sustainably focused.

AWSM Sauce debuts with three full-bodied flavors, Ketchup, Honey BBQ and Chesapeake Fire Sauce –– delivering all the taste and none of the waste

The founders want to, literally, take this generation’s plastic problem off their kid’s plates

All you need to do to be #AWSM is add water, add powder and shake!