The Original Spence Cafe in West Chester is an ode to fine dining with a focus on seafood. The food may be the priority at Spence but it’s the community feel that has guests returning to the charming BYOB.

“You know when you come here it’s always, it’s all West Chester people but when you know it’s inviting so you kind of get the flavor of West Chester when you come in here,” said chef and owner Andrew Patten.

The restaurant was also recently tabbed as one of Open Tables top 100 spots in the country. Patten says it’s a huge honor to be recognized by your customers.

“I guess it’s an algorithm but we have a pretty high ranking on Open Table, we get a lot of repeat customers and it’s just nice to be recognized by your customers,” added Patten.