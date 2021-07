The Wells Fargo Center has just announced a new event- the Philly Tailgate Games!

It will be held in the parking lot of the arena on September 25th, and will feature competitions in cornhole, ladder golf, Jenga and more.

Prizes for winners include a year of free beer, Flyers season tickets, and even two tickets to every concert at the Wells Fargo Center for one year.

It costs $40 to enter a competition, and just $10 to spectate.

You can get your tickets at Phillytailgategames.com.