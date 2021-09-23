Wawa now serving pizza at one of its locations

Hoagies and coffee come to mind when you hear ‘Wawa,” but the Delaware County, PA based company is now serving up something new at just one of its locations. Pizza.

In a Facebook post, the convenience store chain shared the news that pizza is available at its store located at 1242 West Baltimore Pike, in Media, PA. The location is one of its most recent to open, and is right down the road from Wawa’s corporate headquarters. Wawa says the pizza is available to order everyday after 4pm.

Wawa shared the news of its new pizza in a Facebook post.

As to what the new menu item tastes like it still a mystery. PHL17 wasn’t able to find any reviews yet on social media, but we’re sending one of our producers to give it a try and send us a report back.

This isn’t the first new menu item to take some Wawa lovers by surprise. Earlier in 2021 stores started serving burgers and french fries.

There’s no word on whether pizza will become more widely available at additional locations.