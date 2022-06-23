Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Waterworks and officers have responded to a significant water main break in the Kensington Thursday.

The incident happened on 4th and Hewson streets around 7:00 am.

A vehicle is stuck in a large hole where the water seems to be flowing. Police and the Water Department are trying to get the water turned off.

Philadelphia Gas Works arrived at the scene to see if gas lines would be affected. They confirmed to PHL17 reporters that gas lines would be fine.

